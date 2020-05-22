Alabama's Safer At Home Order Expands

Movie Theaters, bowling alleys, and daycare facilities are just some of the businesses that have been allowed to reopen an hour ago under Governor Ivey’s Safer At Home order. There are still certain COVID-19 restrictions that remain in place such as social distancing, 50% capacity for all stores and businesses, and restricted visitation for hospitals and nursing homes. Although the local economy is continuing to reopen in phases, Governor Ivey says if people do not follow safety guidelines, the order will be revised. The changes will remain in place until July 3rd.