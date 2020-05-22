Highest Unemployment Rate in Alabama in 37 Years

Alabama is facing its highest unemployment rate in 37 years. The Department of Labor has released the April numbers, which is the first full monthly report since the coronavirus pandemic began. According to the Labor Department, Alabama’s unemployment rate jumped 3% in April to 12.9%. From March to April, about 217,000 Alabama workers lost their jobs. Governor Kay Ivey talks about other alarming numbers related to today’s announcement. The state’s highest recorded unemployment rate was 15.5% back in 1982.