Meat Prices Rising Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Burgers and hot dogs for your Memorial Day Cookout will cost you more this year. Grocery prices are rising across the board due to the disruptions in the supply chain, and of course, higher demand because of more people eating at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Meat supply is especially scarce due to key processing plants shutting down after workers got sick. Compared to last year, the price of fresh and processed beef rose nearly 12%. The price of fresh chicken jumped more than 7%.