Plane Crash Investigation Near Riddles Bend
Friday, May 22, 2020
The Rainbow City Police Department confirms a plane crash in the Riddles Bend area Thursday night. The pilot of the single-engine plane suffered minor injuries. According to a statement from the Pilot, as he was flying in the area, the plane’s engine began to lose power and as he tried to perform an emergency landing, the plane crashed into a wooded area. The accident is under investigation by the National Transportation and Safety Board along with the Federal Aviation Administration.
