Saks Elementary Surprises Retiring Teacher with Farewell Parade

An elementary school teacher received the perfect farewell from students and faculty after 26 years as an educator. Sherie Prickett is a first grade teacher with Saks Elementary school, and this year was her last year as an educator. Prickett has been an educator since she was 16 years old and has cherished every memorable moment. Prickett says that she usually finds out about surprises but was completely blindsided by the surprise farewell parade they constructed for her. Prickett says the best thing about being a teacher was the relationships she’s created with students, their families, and other faculty members.