AmStar Cinemas in Oxford to Offer Private Screenings

A local movie theatre is offering private screenings for families and friends. AmStar Cinemas in Oxford is 1 of 6 locations nationwide, to offer private auditorium rentals. 20 people will be allowed inside each screening room to enjoy their choice of movie, snacks, and beverages. Showtimes are available from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. Those looking to rent an auditorium will have to rent seven days in advance. Social distancing guidelines and CDC cleanliness will be followed. For more information, contact AmStar Cinemas located inside Quintard Mall.