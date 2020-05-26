Anniston Museum of Natural History and Berman Museum Reopens

The Anniston Museum of Natural History and Berman Museum are now open to the public. The museums are in compliance with the state’s Safer At Home order and CDC recommendations. Guests will be advised to wear face masks and to stay six-feet apart. To ensure everyone’s safety, all movable hands-on items have been removed and the NatureSpace remains temporarily closed. The museums will operate Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Anniston Museum of Natural History on Facebook.