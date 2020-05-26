Doctors Concerned About The Possible Second Wave of COVID-19
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Crowded Beaches in Alabama have health experts concerned about a possible second surge in the state and other states. One infectious disease physician at UAB wants to remind the public that social distancing and healthy hygiene habits are still necessary as researchers continue to try and find an effective vaccine for COVID-19. Doctor Jodie Dionee-Odom says the virus is not gone and the battle requires attention from everyone.
