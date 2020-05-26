Free COVID-19 Testing Site in Etowah County

The Etowah County Health Department will host another free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Wednesday in Altoona. The testing site will be set up at the Youth Football Field off Main Street. The tests will be administered from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies last. In order to be tested, one must be experiencing at least one of the symptoms shown on your screen. For more information, contact the Etowah County Health Department.