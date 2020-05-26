Talladega Man Arrested and Charged with Murder

Police have a man in custody they believe is responsible for a muder that occurred last week in Anniston. Jonah Woodgett of Talladega is the man police believe murdered Marques Hardnett. Hardnett’s body was found at the intersection of 31st Street and Gurnee Avenue with several gunshot wounds. The investigation is still ongoing, and police say more people could be involved. Woodgett is being held on a $60,000 bond in the Calhoun County Jail.