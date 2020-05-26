Technical Glitch on AL Unemployment Site Over the Weekend

A glitch in the Alabama Unemployment system left nearly 53,000 Alabamians unable to claim their weekly benefits. Claimants are required to report to the government every week stating whether or not they still have a job in order for unemployment benefits to be issued. The state Department of Labor said the technical glitch caused some applicants’ accounts to be suspended, however, the issue has since been resolved. As of May 19th, the department has disbursed more than $1 billion dollars in unemployment benefits to more than 250,000 people.