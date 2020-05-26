Virtual Memorial Day Tribute at State Veterans Memorial Cemetery

The Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort has more than 1,800 headstones and markers recording the names of some of our nation’s fallen heroes. The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs held a virtual Memorial Day tribute to honor all military personnel who died for the liberties we enjoy as Americans. Organizers and those who participated in the virtual ceremony did not want to allow COVID-19 to prevent them from showing honor and gratitude to those who gave their lives for our country.