White Plains Coach Rachel Ford Named North-South All-Star

The North-South Baseball All-Star Teams selected for the recently canceled 2020 AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week were announced Saturday by Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA).

The teams comprised of 2021 rising seniors were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school tennis coaches.

“This is an outstanding group of softball standouts and coaches from our member schools,” said Lee. “We are proud to announce these teams even though we are disappointed the All-Star competition set for the All-Star Sports Week this summer has been canceled. Each player will be receiving certificates from the AHSADCA for their selection to these prestigious squads.”

The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), has hosted annually North-South all-star games in football, baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week. The games were canceled earlier this week due to the COVID 19 Virus pandemic. The AHSAA Summer Conference, annually attended by more than 4,000 coaches and administrators, will still be July 13-18 but is being converted to a virtual conference.

All other all-star squads have already been announced.

Coaches selected for the All-Star Softball squads include: (North) Mary Jane Hobbs, Elkmont; Rachel Ford, White Plains; Kent Chambers, Bob Jones, administrative coach; (South) Nathan Rainey, Wicksburg; Brian Pittman, Brewbaker Tech; Susan Barnes, Elba, administrative coach.

(Courtesy: AHSAA)

In total, 34 players and coaches with local ties were named to the North-South All-Star Week of events:

Football (11)

*Head Coach Jeff Smith -Wellborn

Boys Basketball (2)

*Head Coach Torry Brown - Anniston

Girls Basketball (3)

Volleyball (2)

Cross Country (2)

*Head Coach John Moore - White Plains

Boys Soccer (2)

*Head Coach - Sam Corker - Gadsden City

Baseball (3)

Softball (1)

*Head Coach - Rachel Ford

Tennis (3)

*Head Coach - Cindy Cleveland - Sylacauga (G)

*Head Coach - Jennifer Lee - Pell City (B)

Golf (5)

*Head Coach - Jason Pierce - Glencoe (G)

*Head Coach - Chris Randall - White Plains (B)

