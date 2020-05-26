Woman Rescued at Little River Canyon
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Officials at Little River Canyon National Preserve have released information about a Memorial Day rescue. According to park officials, a 21-year-old woman from Georgia was walking near Little River Falls when she slipped and fell into the water. The woman got caught in the current, but was able to grab and hold onto rocks while first responders worked to reach her. Crews were able to reach the woman and take her to a hospital for treatment.
