American Airlines Implements Full Flight Policy Changes

If your future travel plans include American Airlines then you need to be aware of a new policy. The company wants to make sure you know whether you’re going to be boarding a full flight. If they see that a flight is getting close to filling up, they will notify you, and allow you to switch flights if you choose, at no charge. American Airlines has decided to extend their free change fees from the end of May to the end of June. The company has not said how full the flight will before they reach out, but they have said they are limiting the number of people on each plane.