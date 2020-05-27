Gadsden Public Library's New Teen Center

Teenagers will now have a sacred place at the Gadsden Public Library where they can come and be productive. The new “ Teen Hive” has been a project for employees since the pandemic began. This space used to be the genealogy and reference room, but that section was recently relocated to a branch in Alabama City. Young Adult Librarian Nicole Tudor says before this space became available, the library was running out of space for all the teenagers who would come to the library after school. Tudor shares why she believes libraries are such vital resources in communities.

Although the library has yet to reopen, resources are still available online. For summer reading information and other updates, visit the Gadsden Public Library’s Facebook page.