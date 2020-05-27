Gadsden's Reopening of Recreation Centers Depends on Rehiring Efforts

Some recreation facilities in Etowah County might not reopen due to an employee shortage caused by the effects of financial hardships and COVID-19. The City of Gadsden was forced to close its parks and recreation facilities back in March, and terminate more than 80 of its employees. During this closing period, the city also learned about the permanent closure of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber facility.



The plant brought in a great deal of revenue for the city. Public Information Officer Eric Wright tells TV24 that while some facilities are open, the city is waiting for better financial numbers to determine when non-full time employees will be rehired to reopen more facilities and parks.