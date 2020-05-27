Historic SpaceX Launch Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Moments away from take off, launch officials scrubbed launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft due to inclement weather. SpaceX was created by Elon Musk in 2002, and today would have marked the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has carried humans into Earth’s orbit. Today’s launch would have also been the first time the U.S. sent its own astronauts into space since the Space Shuttle Program ended in 2011. The launch has been rescheduled to May 30th.