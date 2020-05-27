Sessions Challenges Tuberville to Debate As Runoff Nears
As the runoff election in the Republican primary nears, Jeff Sessions challenges Tommy Tuberville to a series of five debates. Sessions encouraged the debate so that both campaigns could discuss their knowledge and issues within the state. Tuberville has since dismissed the challenge for a debate. The two will face off again in the runoff for Republican Primary July 14th. The nominee will then go on to face incumbent Senator Doug Jones.
