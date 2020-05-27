UAB “Meals for Heroes” Campaign Concludes

A campaign to feed frontline healthcare workers who are caring for coronavirus patients at UAB raised more than $76,000 and served more than 16,000 meals in just five weeks. Meals for Heroes launched April 1. UAB’s advancement office partnered with the UAB Department of Food and Nutrition Services for the campaign. The group attributes its success to the generosity of the community which included churches, individuals, businesses, and even UAB’s head football Coach Bill Clark.



When the Meals for Heroes campaign closed in early May, the remaining gift balance was $21,000, which will be used to continue feeding health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients. With longer work shifts and less time for shopping and cooking, it’s a service that healthcare providers need and appreciate.