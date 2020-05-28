Etowah Youth Orchestra Will Resume Lessons, Socially Distanced
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Students participating in the Etowah Youth Orchestra will soon be able to resume lessons at the Mary G. Hardin Center. Each student in the ensemble will have a 36-square foot box for social distance. The orchestra’s director and conductor is looking forward to being able to provide the space to the students.
The orchestra will return to practice next week to finish preparing for their final concert towards the end of June.
