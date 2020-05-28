Free Fishing Day in Alabama on June 13th

Summertime is here, and that means more outdoor activities will be available for families to enjoy. On June 13th, Alabamians and out-of-state visitors will be allowed to fish without a fishing license in most public waters. This includes both freshwater and saltwater. Free Fishing Day is part of National Fishing and Boating week. This week also takes place during Alabama’s red snapper season. And while fishing license requirements are waived during Free Fishing Day, those fishing for red snapper will still need a Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement and a free saltwater angler registration. For more information, visit outdooralabama.com.

