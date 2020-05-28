JSU's D.J. Coleman Earns Preseason All-America Honors

Jacksonville State junior defensive end D.J. Coleman has been named to HERO Sports 2020 FCS Preseason All-America Team.



Coleman, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior from Atlanta, was a Third-Team selection on HERO Sports All-America Team that was released on Thursday. He was a second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick as a sophomore in 2019 after leading the Gamecocks' pass rushing efforts.



One of the OVC's top pass rushers last season, Coleman grabbed his first career All-OVC honor. He created havoc for opposing quarterbacks in his second season in Jacksonville, leading JSU with five sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss.



His five sacks tallied a total loss of 31 yards, while he also picked up a team-best 28 quarterback hurries, broke up a pair of passes and forced a fumble. He totaled 59 tackles, tied for fourth on the team.



Coleman and the Gamecocks are set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 3 at Florida International in Miami, Fla., followed by a return to Florence, Ala., for a matchup with North Alabama at historic Braly Stadium.

(Courtesy: JSU Sports Information - www.jsugamecocksports.com)

