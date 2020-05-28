UAB Doctor Discusses Summer's Impact on COVID-19

UAB doctors have agreed that what we do this summer will likely impact how soon we see another surge in COVID-19 cases. UAB Infectious Disease Doctor Rachael Lee says medical experts have to use past pandemics to try and figure out what could come next for this one. She stresses that people do not need to assume that because it’s hot outside, we are in the clear.

Dr. Lee agrees with national experts who have said that social distancing and wearing masks is just as important during the summer vacation months as it was in the beginning of this pandemic.

