Deadly Structure Fire in Talladega County

A late night house fire near Munford killed one person and injured another. Oxford Fire identified the victim as 74-year-old Mae Lois Jemison. Her husband, 75-year-old James Jemison managed to make it out of the burning home through a window, but he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries from broken glass. Firefighters responded to the couple’s home in the Silver Run Community on Cobb Road around 10:30 Thursday night. When they arrived, they heard someone might still be inside the home. While one crew worked to gain control of the flames, another crew conducted three searches of the home, but they did not find Mrs. Jemson until they got the flames put out. The Talladega County Coroner pronounced her dead at the scene. Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks says the investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, but they do not suspect foul play.