Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church Implementing Temporary Guidelines During Pandemic

Despite ongoing concerns over COVID-19, more businesses and organizations are continuing to reopen their doors. This weekend will be the first weekend many churches and places of worship hold in house services. Members with the Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church in Anniston will be welcomed back this Sunday, but under temporary guidelines precautions. Although services will be different from what most are used too, Snow says he knows everyone will be excited to be together again. Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church will still host their services on live stream for those who decide to stay home.