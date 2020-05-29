Jacksonville State University Offering Cocky CARES Grants to Students

Students who attend Jacksonville State University could be eligible for financial assistance through the university. More than $3 million will be distributed to students through the Cocky CARES Grants. The money was awarded to the university through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which is a part of the CARES Act. Students who were enrolled in undergraduate or graduate studies in the Spring semester and have been eligible for Title four funds will be eligible for financial assistance.

Messer says that students who do not receive phase one of the funds can still apply for assistance as long as they prove the financial need and have documentation. International students and students enrolled in fully online, dual enrollment, or non-degree seeking programs are not eligible for the Cocky CARES funding. However, Messer says those students can still apply for the JSU Student Emergency Fund through their MyJSU account.

