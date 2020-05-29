UPS Adding Peak Surcharges Due to COVID-19 Demand and Cost
Friday, May 29, 2020
The Pandemic is forcing UPS to add peak surcharges to certain U.S. domestic packages. The shipping company says that it’s experiencing unprecedented demand for shipping and higher operating cost due to COVID-19. Typically, peak surcharges occur only during busy online holiday shopping periods like Christmas. This is the first time in the E-commerce era that UPS has added surcharges. The new rates take effect May 31st.
