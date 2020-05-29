Wellborn's Gilbert & Alexandria's Burton Win QB Club of Calhoun Co. Honors

Wellborn’s Dylan Gilbert and Alexandria’s Devin Burton won the primary scholarship award given by the Quarterback Club of Calhoun County. The senior players were honored for their achievements on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Burton led the Valley Cubs to an 8-3 season and second round playoff berth in Class 5A. Gilbert and the Panthers went 12-2 and made it to the Class 3A state semifinals.

The Quarterback Club of Calhoun County also announced that July 24th will be the date for the 2nd Annual Calhoun County Football Media Day. All 15 football-playing schools in the county will have the opportunity to talk about the upcoming season.

