$120K in Small Business Grants Awarded in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center has given out 31 grants to small businesses in the community through its “Small Business Relief Fund.” Phase 1 of the relief fund is complete, and a grand total of $120,000 will be awarded to small businesses. Now, round two will be implemented and applications are being reviewed. The Small Business Relief Fund was established by the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitor Center and the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. Funds are available to small businesses in Calhoun County that employ 25 or fewer people to help aid their operations during the COVID-19 health crisis.



All applications should be turned in no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10th. To apply, log on to yourcommunityfirst.com or visit the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center.