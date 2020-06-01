Brother of George Floyd Calls For Peace and Anniston Protesters Call For Justice

The brother of the man whose death is at the center of nationwide rioting spoke out today. Terrence Floyd called for violent protests to stop.



While many questions persist about George Floyd’s death, namely why a Minneapolis policeman used lethal force while arresting Floyd, violent protests erupted across the United States. A group in Anniston held their own protest today, but they managed to keep their cool.



The voices of several young protesters were heard as they laid in front of the Justin Sollohub Justice Center in Anniston. They were demonstrating George Floyd’s final words before he died while in police custody last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The protesters attempted to lay face down on the ground for 9 minutes with their hands behind their backs. Anniston native Ciara Smith believes that it’s time for young adults to come together, and speak up for what they believe is right. This is the second protest demonstration held in the City of Anniston since George Floyd’s death.