Family of Passenger Who Died From COVID-19 Suing Carnival and Princess Cruises

The family of a cruise ship passenger who died of COVID-19 is suing Carnival and Princess Cruises. 64-year-old Ronald Wong and his wife were passengers on a trip last February from San Francisco Mexico. Mr. Wong died a month later in a California hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus. Wong’s family claims the cruise line and its parent company should have known that a passenger on the ship’s previous voyage had the coronavirus. The ship Wong was on ended up docking at the Port of Oakland on March 9. 131 people on the ship tested positive for Coronavirus and five of them died. The Wong lawsuit is one of about a dozen filed by Grand Princess passengers or their families. The cruise line would not comment on the cases.