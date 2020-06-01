Health Officials Urge Protesters to Wear Face Masks and Practice Social Distancing
Monday, June 1, 2020
Large crowds of people gathering for protests is prompting warnings from health experts about causing the spread of coronavirus. Officials across the country are urging people who wish to participate in peaceful protests to wear a facemask and practice social distancing when possible. Experts over the last couple of weeks have discussed a possible second wave coming and some have expressed fear that large groups of demonstrators would make the problem worse.
Please reload