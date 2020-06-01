New Alert System For Missing Seniors and People With Mental or Physical Disability
Monday, June 1, 2020
An expanded version of Alabama’s Missing Senior Alert has been signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey, and will now be known as the “Missing and Endangered Person Alert.” The new system will not only report missing seniors who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease of dementia, but also people 18 or older who have a mental or physical disability. This new alert system went into effect today.
