UAB Police Officer Recovers After 59 Days in COVID-19 Units

After 59 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, UAB Police Officer, Sergeant Parnell Guyton received a celebratory sendoff over the weekend. Fellow university officers escorted Guyton from the COVID-19 Unit to a rehabilitation unit. Guyton was one of UAB’s first and most severely ill COVID-19 patients. He was treated in Medical Intensive Care for 23 days and a Special Care Unit for 36 days and spent 45 days on a ventilator. Two UAB physicians who cared for Guyton said they can’t remember treating anyone with a worse case of respiratory distress who actually survived.