Airline Travel Nearly Doubled in May

Air travel started bouncing back in May, although it’s still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. The number of people going through airport security checkpoints nearly doubled over the course of the month. The Transportation Security Administration screened about 950,000 passengers last weekend, compared to about 475,000 screenings during the first weekend in May. While the increases are significant, the pandemic has dealt an unprecedented blow to the airline industry. On the busiest day in May, only 14% of travelers flew compared to the equivalent day in 2019.

