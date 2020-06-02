Calhoun County Sheriff and EMA Director Respond to Protest Demonstrations

Although all local demonstrations have been peaceful and non-violent, law enforcement and first responders still have to prepare for possible escalations in the future. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barton appeared on TV24’s Calhoun County’s Most Wanted today to applaud the community for respectively exercising their rights.



Barton says he’s proud of how the community is choosing to handle the situation at hand and hopes that it continues to be handled peacefully and without violence. Tune into Calhoun County’s Most Wanted tonight at 7:30 to hear how Sheriff Wade and Barton are preparing and responding to local protests and demonstrations right here on TV24.