City of Gadsden Creates Utility Assistance Program

The City of Gadsden’s new utility assistance program is now available to help people who have fallen behind on their utility bills as a result of COVID-19. The city was recently awarded funds from the Federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus, which is allocated through the CARES Act. People living within Gadsden city who meet the requirements may qualify for up to three consecutive months of utility assistance that include garbage, water, electricity, and gas. Some of those requirements suggest that applicants must have a reduction in income and a household member tests positive for the virus and had to quarantine. Utility assistance will be based on actual bills. Applications are available on the City of Gadsden’s website.