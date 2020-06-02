Confederate Monument Removed From Linn Park, Birmingham

You are looking at the site where a confederate monument once stood in Birmingham’s Linn Park. Despite a stern warning from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, the city of Birmingham has worked for more than 24 hours to remove the 115-year-old Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument damaged over the weekend. A group protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers vandalized the confederate monument in Birmingham’s Linn Park.

Workers provided by the city of Birmingham began removing the damaged monument Monday and finished the job today. After the weekend protests, Mayor Randall Woodfin said the monument needed to come down to prevent further unrest surrounding it. The Alabama Supreme Court in 2019 ruled that the city of Birmingham violated Alabama’s monument protection law when it placed a plywood screen around the monument in Linn Park in August 2017. Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a statement Monday saying that he would take civil action against the city if it removed the monument.