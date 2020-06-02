Peaceful Protest in Jacksonville Calls for End to Police Brutality

Another peaceful protest took place Monday evening as young adults surrounded the confederate monument in Jacksonville’s public square as they called for an end to police brutality. Protesters then walked from the square to Mountain Street carrying signs that voiced their opinions on inequality while some called for justice for the death of George Floyd. As they were marching, cars passing by honked their horns and waived in support of the demonstration. Many people were seen bonding together, sharing ideas and opinions during this peaceful protest.

This is the third protest held locally since Floyd’s death. He was killed while in police custody after being arrested for an alleged counterfeit bill.