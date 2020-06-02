Surgeon General Warns to Brace Virus Outbreak Among Protests
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
U.S. Surgeon General Doctor Jerome Adams warns that we should brace for a new coronavirus outbreaks as crowds gather to protest the death of George Floyd. Some demonstrations have brought thousands of people together in close proximity. Many demonstrators have worn face coverings; however, the crowds have made social distancing nearly impossible. Some experts have predicted that it’ll take three to four weeks to see the impact of the protests on coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.
