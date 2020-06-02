USDA Farm and Family Food Box Program Distributed in Piedmont

In Piedmont, nearly 600 families received fresh produce and other items at no cost to them thanks to the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission. Their Family Food Box Program distributed hundreds of meal boxes to people that the Piedmont Civic Center earlier today to people in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Dozens of volunteers helped make this distribution event run smoothly, and Mayor Bill Baker says he’s thankful for the support of the United States Department of Agriculture for ensuring that members of the Piedmont community have food to eat during this time.

The East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission has several more distribution efforts that will be made throughout its 10 county coverage area.

