Alabama Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Birmingham For Removing Monument

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has kept his word and filed a lawsuit against the city of Birmingham for removing the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Linn Park. Marshall says the removal was in violation of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. A group protesting police brutality badly damaged the monument over the weekend. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told them to stop and he would remove it beginning Monday. Crews provided by the city of Birmingham completed the job Tuesday. Woodfin said any fine the city might receive from the Attorney General’s office would be more affordable than any unrest caused by leaving the 115-year-old confederate monument in the park.