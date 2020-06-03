Gadsden Lost Roughly $1 Million in April According to Revenue Report

The COVID-19 shutdown caused the city of Gadsden to lose about one million dollars in April. During this week’s city council meeting, Gadsden City Finance Director, Lisa Rosser said that during April, the city took in about $2.7 million, but it had about $3.7 million in expenses. After the state mandated shut down in mid-March, the city of Gadsden prepared for revenue drops by furloughing most part-time employees while looking for other cost-cutting measures. However, according to the info released during the city council meeting, from May 2019 to May 2020, the general fund revenue dropped 23%. Rosser told the council that some cities across the state are reporting a revenue drop of 40-45%.