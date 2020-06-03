Jacksonville Issues Curfew on All City Parks

There have been several peaceful protests here locally since the death of a Minneapolis man, George Floyd. Less than 24-hours after a protest took place in Jacksonville’s Public Square, the city issued a 8 p.m. curfew for all city parks. People commenting on social media said that the curfew was implemented as a result of the protest, but Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood says that is not the case.

There are a total of 14 parks throughout the City of Jacksonville and that includes the Public Square. Chief Wood says with tagging already being an issue, and the current events taking place nationwide, the curfew isn’t to put a muzzle on peaceful protesters, but to stress that parks are closed during night time hours.

Chief Wood adds that he’s aware that more protest will be organized in the future, and believes that 95% of the protesters will demonstrate peacefully. Wood wants to remain proactive, and ensure that people in the Jacksonville city limits are safe, as well as businesses and city property. The city parks curfew hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.