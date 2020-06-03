Moody Police Officer Fatally Shot; 2 in Custody

The law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a Moody Police Officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty last night while responding to a call at a motel. Sergeant Stephen Williams was a 23-year veteran of law enforcement and had spent the last 3 years with the Moody Police Department. The shooting took place at a Super 8 Motel in Moody.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement that Sergeant Williams responded to the call, ready to assist officers, and was instantly shot. A heavy police presence arrived at the scene after receiving multiple reports of shots fired at the motel. Two suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody. Sergeant Williams leaves behind a wife and three children.