Oxford's Keith Etheredge Named AL-MS All-Star Game Coach

Oxford Head football coach Keith Etheredge picked up a distinct honor on Wednesday. Etheredge has been tapped as one of the seven coaches that will represent our state in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. The star-studded staff also include Fyffe coach Paul Benefield and former Munford assistant Darrell LeBeaux who leads Pleasant Grove. Etheredge will serve as the team’s defensive coordinator for head coach Steve Mask (St. Paul's Episcopal HC). He led the Yellow Jackets to the 6A state championship in his first season on the job. The Oxford defense held opponents to just 13 points per game and held offenses to a touchdown or less six times. The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game is set for December 12th at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Etheredge, who coached Oxford (14-1) to the Class 6A state title last season in his first year at the helm, is one of only a handful of coaches in the AHSAA to claim five state crowns. He guided Leeds to four state championships and is 139-50 in 15 seasons as a head coach. He will coach linebackers in addition to his defensive coordinator duties. (AHSAA)