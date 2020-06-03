Three Women Arrested and Charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child Charges

Three women were arrested last month in Etowah County on separate charges of Chemical Endangerment of a Child. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Stephanie Zurita of Gadsden was ordered by the court to take a drug test and tested positive for Cocaine while 32 weeks pregnant. Summer Coe, also of Gadsden, was arrested after being in possession of Marijuana and Subonxone while pregnant. Lindsey Mitchell of Rainbow City was arrested after admitting to taking Heroin, Suboxone, Xanax and other drugs while 3-months pregnant. All three women are currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $10,000 bond each.