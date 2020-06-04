ADPH Rejects Contact Tracing Program

The Alabama Department of Public Health said thanks but no thanks to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency’s offer to trace the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus. A little over a month ago, the local EMA proposed a plan that would have used their telephones, computers, office space and training resources so that school nurses could have done “robust” contact tracing in the county. EMA Director Michael Barton says the offer was made to help the state deal with a big problem.



Barton says the proposal was especially important because Alabama is again seeing a positive trend in COVID 19 cases. Despite the rejection of the proposal, he says the county EMA is still willing to work with the state health office in its battle against the virus.