Alabama's Unemployment Claims Drop

Another 1.9 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. To put that into perspective, the Department of Labor says it had never recorded a single week with more than one million jobless claims before the pandemic began.



However here in Alabama, a glimmer of hope as last week’s unemployment claims dropped about 25%. Nationwide, more than 42 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic brought the economy to a standstill. In Alabama, more than 550,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits during the pandemic. The Labor Department noted that in Alabama last week, about 60% of the new jobless claims filed were related to COVID-19.