Alabama's Unemployment Claims Drop
Thursday, June 4, 2020
Another 1.9 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. To put that into perspective, the Department of Labor says it had never recorded a single week with more than one million jobless claims before the pandemic began.
However here in Alabama, a glimmer of hope as last week’s unemployment claims dropped about 25%. Nationwide, more than 42 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic brought the economy to a standstill. In Alabama, more than 550,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits during the pandemic. The Labor Department noted that in Alabama last week, about 60% of the new jobless claims filed were related to COVID-19.
Please reload